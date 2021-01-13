LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died days after he was involved in a vehicle crash last week.
According to Dwight Michell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place on Friday, Jan. 8, near the intersection of Central Avenue and South Seventh Street.
Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound in the right lane on Seventh Street Road, when, for an unknown reason, it drove through the parking lot of a business and hit another vehicle in the process of turning from westbound Central Avenue onto northbound Seventh Street Road.
That vehicle was driven by 23-year-old Timothy L. Rutledge of Louisville, according to police and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Rutledge was taken to University Hospital, where he died Tuesday evening of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.
A passenger of Rutledge's vehicle was also transported to University Hospital with injuries. His or her condition is not known.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The police investigation continues.
