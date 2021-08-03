LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died in a kayaking accident off the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.
A kayak with three riders capsized near Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Pamlico Sound, located between the villages of Avon and Buxton.
Two of the kayakers safely returned to shore, but a 20-year-old man from Louisville was reported missing at 1:37 p.m.
Emergency officials searched for him, and his body was eventually retrieved by a rescue diver. The victim has not been identified.
