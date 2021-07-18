LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died in a semi truck accident near Terre Haute on Sunday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, a 2016 Freightliner semi truck rolled over near the 7 mile marker on Interstate 70 around 8:15 a.m.
The semi driven by 32-year-old Shiraf Shafiullah went off the road and into the median. The vehicle was caught in the cable barrier, causing it to roll over on the driver's side, according to police.
Shafiullah was ejected from the semi. He died at the scene.
ISP says drug and alcohol aren't believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.
