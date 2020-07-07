LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man assaulted on July 2 died Tuesday at University Hospital, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The assault took place near 17th and St. Catherine streets in the California neighborhood. The man in his 50s was transported to the hospital, where he died several days later.
LMPD will continue to investigate the case as a homicide. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.