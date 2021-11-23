LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after police say he drove the wrong way on two interstates in southern Indiana.
It started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. That's when a 911 caller reported a wrong-way driver on Interstate 265 in Clark County. The caller said the car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near the nine-mile-marker, which is between the new Lewis and Clark Bridge and I-65.
A trooper responded from the Georgetown area to intercept the driver. He caught up with the driver, who was still traveling in the wrong direction, near the three-mile-marker on I-265. Police say the gray Honda was "traveling at a high rate of speed, in the left lane," and the trooper had to change lanes to avoid a head-on collision.
As the trooper turned around and followed the Honda with his lights and siren on, the driver continued westbound in the eastbound lane "without slowing or stopping." Another in the eastbound lane joined the pursuit, along with law enforcement from Floyd County.
Police say the Honda continued driving, and got on I-64E, while still traveling in the westbound lane. It passed several vehicles and semis head-on, forcing them to swerve to get out of the way.
Police say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Pedro Ortiz Jose from Louisville, finally began to slow down on I-64. That's when one of the troopers got in front of the Honda, bringing it to a stop.
Police say Jose had a blood alcohol content of .167 percent -- more than twice the legal limit. Investigators believe he may have driven as many as 15 miles in the wrong direction.
Jose arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. He is now facing several charges, including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, operating operating while intoxicated over .149% BAC, operating while intoxicated, endangerment, and reckless driving. He's also charged with never having a driver's license.
