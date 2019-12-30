LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man fled from the Marshall County jail Sunday but enjoyed his freedom for only a few moments, as he was recaptured in a nearby parking lot and returned to his cell.
Justin Smith, 30, who has been incarcerated since 2016 for charges out of Shelby County, now faces additional charges of escape and fleeing/evading, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said Smith escaped from the rear of the Marshall County Detention Center just before 7 p.m. Sunday, but KSP Trooper Nathaniel Day, who was dropping off an arrestee, immediately searched for Smith and found him in a nearby parking lot.
KSP said in a news release that Smith surrendered and was returned to the jail.
