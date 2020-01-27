LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kerry Porter said walking into a Louisville courtroom on Monday felt oddly familiar, but not surreal.
"Not with all the players involved, no it's not," Porter said.
Porter was paid $7.5 million in a settlement with the city after a wrongful murder conviction put him in prison for 11 years.
Since his release, he said he's felt like a hunted man, and that threats to his life are a regular occurrence.
"Mentally it's beyond draining," Porter said. "I stay up all night on guard."
He admits he was doing that armed.
Adding to the anguish, Porter said, are new charges and the potential of returning to life behind bars.
"This whole case is a farce mockery of justice," said Porter.
Porter called 911 at the end of November and told dispatchers an unwanted house guest stole cash, credit cards and a phone.
When officers got to the house, they didn't arrest that guest, they cuffed Porter for having guns as a convicted felon. He does still have non-violent felonies on his record from the 90s.
"While y'all (police) are busy coming after me, why don't you find out who killed Tyrone Camp?" Porter asked. "Why don't y'all find that out? Why don't y'all do that?"
Porter is confident, as a not guilty plea was entered for him in court. He said he's ready for trial, but doesn't think it will get to that point.
"This case will be thrown out eventually," Porter said. "It's not what I'm hoping for, it's what's going to happen. I will be exonerated again."
