LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one of two men who walked into a smoke shop in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood and shot the owner several times earlier this month has been arrested.
Now the neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief -- and eager to welcome the beloved store owner home from the hospital.
Bullet holes riddle the side of N&T Smoker's Outlet at the intersection of Beecher Street and South 5th Street after a shooting three weeks ago, on Jan. 7.
Neighbors say the owner had just opened the shop. Now he remains in the hospital, recovering from his injuries.
"It's sad," said one neighbor. "You know, no one can open a business like that over here. You can't open a business over here without fear of something like that happening."
Police say 24-year-old Patrick Brents Jr. walked into the store with another suspect and started shooting.
He fired 19 rounds.
Neighbors say the owner was shot seven times.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says surveillance video caught Brents in the act. He was arrested on Tuesday evening.
Several neighbors say they are happy to hear the news that the beloved store owner is getting justice. They say when he opened the shop, he was a bright light for the neighborhood that looked at a dark vacant building on the corner of the street for years.
"He was a great guy," said neighbor James Korner. "He was wonderful to the neighborhood. On Thanksgiving, he gave people in the neighborhood free turkeys. He was always doing events for the kids. ...They were really, really good people."
According to court records, this isn't Brent's first run-in with the law.
On top of his attempted murder and assault charges, he also faces possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for a similar case of shooting someone and running.
There is no word on the condition of the store owner, but neighbors say they are ready for his return. They even painted his door to welcome him back when he recovers.
