LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- When William Bowling steps foot in Claudia Sanders Dinner House, it's hard for him not to act like he owns the place.
"I hear it's awfully good here," he said to a customer.
Bowling looks like he does, while sporting a white jacket, white facial hair, and a classic bow tie.
"I had one lady roll up to me at Walmart, and said, 'I thought you were dead?'" Bowling explained.
"(It's) the ghost of the Colonel," said diner, Tom Smith.
He's just clucking around. There was only one Colonel Harland Sanders despite KFC casting Colonel after Colonel for its commercials.
Away from the chicken chain's headquarters and restaurant, Bowling sort of rules the roost. He's a Colonel impersonator. It started at a different restaurant where they serve some chicken.
"I was eating at an El Nopal restaurant," Bowling said. "I was watching an Elvis impersonator. He asked the crowd, 'aren't we blessed tonight, you have Elvis and the Colonel.' I was kind of like well maybe he's had one too many margaritas."
"Elvis" was onto something. Since then, Bowling has won some look-a-like contests, placed in others, and marries people as the Colonel.
For Bowling, who is an actual Kentucky Colonel that used to teach people how to fire guns in the military, it's not about the bones he makes, it's about the reaction.
"When I can put a smile on somebody's face, I've did what I'm supposed to do, and that makes me happy," Bowling said.
His shtick is a taste of the past, and a nod to Kentucky's most famous face, that people seem to think is 'finger licking good.'
"What a day to come out to Claudia's," said Smith.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.