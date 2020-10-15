LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man's wallet just got a lot heavier after winning a top prize in a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off game.
Alex Prunty won $75,000 off a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket. A regular scratch-off player, he said he picked that one because the purple and gold caught his eye.
Prunty said he typically plays with his wife, and his mother and was with them when he won big.
"I scratched my numbers off first. I always scratch for big zeros," he said. "We saw them and we screamed. Then my mom scratched the number beside it. We had to calm down."
A father of four, Prunty hit the jackpot before his family left on vacation to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Needless to say, that trip is now paid off.
No word on Prunty's plan for the rest of the cash.
