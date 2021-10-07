LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were called to the intersection of North 18th and Bank streets sometime around 8:45 a.m. after someone reported that there was a shooting victim at the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Robert Buford Jr., 62, man from Louisville.
Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating and that "all parties are accounted for."
