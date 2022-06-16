LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Portland.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 5:50 a.m. in the 200 block of North 26th Street.
Police found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Kevin Rogers, 25, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. All parties involved have been accounted for and the investigation continues.
