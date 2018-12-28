LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Algonquin Park.
The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The victim was found inside a home with several stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, said Smiley. Police are sure whether the man lived at the home.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
