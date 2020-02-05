LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville man who made national headlines when his drone was shot out of the sky is back in the news.
John Boggs, 45, was arrested in Cullman, Alabama — about 50 miles north of Birmingham, Alabama — and accused of being part of a multistate crime ring connected to storm damage repairs. Police said he and Amanda Lairsey, 32, own a roofing company that's been collecting money from clients in Cullman County, but Boggs and Lairsey have not been showing up for work and ignoring clients' phone calls.
Investigators in Alabama believe Boggs and Lairsey have stolen from clients in Indiana and Florida, as well. Both are charged with five counts of property theft in Alabama and are free on bond.
You may remember Boggs from a story in 2015. William Merideth shot down Boggs' drone because he was flying it over the man's property in Bullitt County. A U.S. district judge dismissed Boggs' lawsuit against Merideth demanding that Merideth pay for the cost of the drone — and that the government clarify federal law related to the operation of drones.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.