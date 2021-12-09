LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was killed in an overnight crash in southern Indiana.
Columbus Police officers were called to a reported single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at 11:20 pm. Tuesday, the department said in a Facebook post.
Once on scene, officers found a tractor-trailer that had run off the road and crashed. The truck's driver, 51-year-old James McGoff of Louisville, died at the scene.
Police said the southbound lanes of I-65 were closed "for several hours" after the crash for the investigation. Both lanes will close again Thursday starting at 10 p.m. for additional cleanup from the crash. They're expected to be closed for six hours, according to police.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.