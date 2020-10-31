LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died in a single-vehicle crash late Friday near La Grange.
In a release, Oldham County Police say Jesse Simpson,41, died after losing control in a curb on US 42. The crash happened just before midnight, when the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving left the roadway and struck a telephone pole near Button Ridge Road.
Police say speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash. Anyone with information about what happened, is asked to call the Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
