LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said a person walking southbound on the Interstate 265 ramp was hit by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. that was entering the interstate from National Turnpike.
The crash caused the pedestrian to land in the right hand lane of I-265, where they were then hit by another vehicle, Smiley said.
Terry Lee Capshaw, 52, died at the scene.
Both drivers stayed at the scene, Smiley said, and no charges were expected in the crash.
