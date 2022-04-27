LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man known to thousands of Louisville families as "Santa Walt" died at the age of 78.
With his white beard and kind eyes, Walt Queen was a fixture at local events and stores during the Christmas season.
Queen has fought a public battle with cancer over the past year. In his declining health, many reached out to help his family with meals and updates to his home.
A post on his social media said he died peacefully Wednesday morning.
During his cancer fight, Queen said he relied on his faith — something he also relied on back in August 1989 when two of his daughters were killed in a car crash.
"It was at that point I had to make a decision: Would I go on and continue to live a life of faith and live a life filled with hope and the joy of the Lord, or just give up?" Queen told Fox News in February. "I chose the life of faith and hope and joy."
Queen started dressing as "Santa" 15 years ago after a friend asked him to deliver a puppy to his daughter. Queen said he remembered driving to his friend’s house and knocking on the front door, which was answered by his friend’s daughter.
"When she saw me, it was magical," Queen said. "The look in her eye when she saw me and saw that puppy, it was just more than I could handle emotionally."
After his visit, Queen said he called his wife in the car on the way home.
"I said, 'Well, I’ve got a new career. I'm going to be a Santa Claus,'" Queen said.
Queen was on WDRB in the Morning many times over the years. He never failed to bring a smile to those he met and he always stayed to pose for pictures as long as anyone was waiting.
Funeral plans have not been announced.
