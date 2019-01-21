Louisville man leads ISP troopers on three-county chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in southern Indiana on Monday after he led police on a three-county car chase.
Anthony Glenn, 45, was pulled for a traffic infraction around 7:20 a.m. Monday on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Garrett checked Glenn's history, which revealed he was wanted on several felony warrants out of Kentucky for evading police and wanton endangerment.
But when Garrett asked Glenn to get out of his car, Glenn sped away down I-65.
Two more ISP troopers joined Garrett in the pursuit, which crossed into Scott County and then Clark County. Glenn had been driving on deflated tires for several miles and near the 16 mile marker, he lost control, hit a guardrail and overturned the car. He was arrested at the scene and transported to Scott Memorial Hospital.
Glenn now faces new charges, including reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
