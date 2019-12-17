LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man made a big donation to the YMCA's Child Development Center Tuesday to help dozens of local children.
Anthony Oxendine says he saw a TV story about the center needing help, so he decided to donate $3,000.
Teachers were able to decide what items were most needed, ranging from toys to books and a CD player.
About 60 children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old go to the center, and many of them have close family members who have died, or have a parent in prison.
"So out of this today, the main goal is to hope that the children will take these materials and learn and see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that they can develop into something and be very successful in life," Oxendine said.
The Child Development Center is at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
