LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who wants to remain anonymous has a lot to be thankful for this year after he hit the jackpot while playing a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket on Thanksgiving.
The winning $5 Frosty Cash ticket was worth $100,000, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. It was purchased on Nov. 25, 2021, from the Kroger on Taylorsville Road. The winning status was revealed on the last row of the ticket, where he matched the number 6. He went on to scratch off the prize amount below, uncovering the game’s $100,000 top prize.
"I expected to see ten dollars, but instead there were more zeroes," he said. "I looked at it five or six times to make sure I was reading it right."
That's when he showed the ticket to his wife to make sure.
"Can you make sure I’m looking at this right?" he said. "She busted out crying, and then I knew."
He claimed the prize the Monday after Thanksgiving at lottery headquarters. He hasn't decided exactly what he'll do with the money and plans to keep it in savings for now.
The Kroger store that sold the ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.
