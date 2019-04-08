LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting at a Louisville police officer over the weekend pleaded not guilty Monday.
Melvin Carter, 33, is accused of wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police. According to court documents, on April 6 Carter fired a shotgun at an officer outside of his apartment at 12th and Hill Streets before running inside.
Police say Carter initially refused to come out, but eventually surrendered. Officers say they found the shotgun hidden under a mattress.
Carter is being held on a $15,000 bond.
