LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court Monday after being arrested for allegedly going to his ex-girlfriend's house and killing a man.
Lucius Adams is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Jacob Kerr on Saturday, Dec. 7 at a home on Mid Dale Lane.
Police say Adams went to his ex-girlfriend's house where Kerr was living. Investigators say he shot Kerr once in the shoulder/chest. Adams reportedly left after cleaning up the shell casings. Kerr died at University Hospital.
In court, a not guilty plea was entered for Adams. He's charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and being a convicted felon with a handgun.
His bond was set at $100,000.
