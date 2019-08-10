LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A Louisville man received one of the U.S. Air Force’s top honors for an act of heroism in 2016 that likely saved his and five crew members' lives.
More than 800 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard gathered Saturday morning at its Louisville base to watch Lt. Col. John T. Hourigan receive the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal.
Three years ago, Hourigan was taking part in a tactical arrival in a C-130 Hercules Aircraft in Owensboro, Kentucky, when there was a severe problem with one of the engines as the plane began to descend.
"There was a loud pop," Hourigan said. "The plane started shaking so violently we couldn’t see any of the instruments."
Based on the throttle variation he felt in his hand, Hourigan managed to shut the second engine off and raise the plane – a little more than 270 feet before it would have hit the ground.
"When I looked out the window and looked as though I was going to have to set it down in a field, I had two scenarios that played through in my head – one with a good ending one with a bad ending," Hourigan said.
The magnitude of the aircraft malfunction that took place three years ago in Owensboro resulted in technical modifications that affected the entire global C-130 fleet.
"I am blessed to be here," Hourigan said. "It was a crazy event that happened that day."
The Distinguished Flying Cross Medal is rarely handed out, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said when presenting Hourigan with his award Saturday. Only a handful of people have received it.
It was a special day for Hourigan and his teary-eyed family, but the pilot doesn’t want to be called a hero.
"I have been trained to handle situations like this, and that is what I did," said Hourigan, who added he is not one for attention but won’t forget Saturday’s ceremony. "Having the Chief of Staff of the Air Force pin this on my chest, I kind of puff my chest out a little bit bigger. It’s pretty awesome."
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.