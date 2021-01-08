LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man recorded video of a woman being shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday when a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.
The man, who identified himself to WDRB News as Bill Keen, was willing to talk about what happened in Washington but is now refusing and has threatened legal action.
Keen became known to WDRB News and others in Louisville over the summer as he videoed and streamed protests over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. He reached out to WDRB News on Thursday to share the videos and his story from the Capitol but has since reneged — unless we keep his identity anonymous.
Multiple sources confirmed to WDRB News that Keen is the man in video he said he shot during the chaos at the Capitol.
A video on his Facebook page, Parrot Nest, shows Keen drove to Washington from Louisville early Tuesday. On Wednesday, he documented in another video a peaceful gathering around the Washington Monument.
"Once President Trump speaks, they are talking about doing a march on the Capitol building — going inside the Capitol building," he says in a video.
Another video on his page shows the supporters marching, with Keen remarking, "There's no way to show either end of this line of people." Near the Capitol steps, another clip shows a mob of people pushing against officers in riot gear.
Keen also sent WDRB News multiple videos from inside the Capitol, including one that shows members of the mob beating on a door in a corridor just outside the House floor.
"Go! Bust it down!" someone says in the video.
As a woman tries to climb through a broken window pane, she is shot and killed by Capitol Police.
WARNING: The video below contains graphic violence and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.
"Who fired the shot?" someone in the video asks.
"Inside," another replies.
"Somebody inside fired the shot?"
"Yes!"
Keen and others were finally pushed outside after a member of the group clashed with officers. Video shows Keane taking a moment to catch his breath.
"Young girl inside was shot and killed by a man in a suit," he says.
Keen has expressed concern that he could be charged with trespassing and rioting for being inside the Capitol.
Though he refused to do an interview, Keen told WDRB News he didn't participate in the riot and was there to document what was happening. When asked, he also denounced what President-Elect Joe Biden called an insurrection.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.