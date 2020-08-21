LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is $1 million richer after buying a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says the man bought the Million $$ Match scratch-off at the Convenient #40 in Shelbyville on Wednesday night for $20. The store gets a $8,382 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner wants to remain anonymous but says he sat in his car doing the scratch-off and was stunned, when he realized it was a $1 million winner.
"I scratched that (million-dollar prize) and was like, it isn't real. I looked at it closer and realized it was real and I put the ticket in my wallet," he told lottery officials.
He showed the ticket to his wife, when he got home, and she didn't believe him. She thought it as fake. "I said, 'Wait a second, let's take a look at it together.' We looked it over and were convinced it was real," he said.
The winner is taking the game's lump sum cash payment of $838,278, before taxes. The annuity payout, if selected, would have been $50,000 per year for 20 years.
He said there are no immediate plans for his winnings, but he does have an appointment with his financial planner.
