LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who has been playing the Kentucky Lottery's fast play game since it launched won big this week.
The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, bought a $5 Beat the Dealer Fast Play Ticket at the J & C Gas Station on Tuesday morning.
In the Fast Play game, rather than waiting for a drawing to take place, players immediately know if they won a prize.
"I walked back to check the ticket when I saw I'd won $249,745. I almost fainted," the man told lottery officials. "I didn't waste any time. I came straight to the lottery's headquarters."
The man said the winning ticket came at a good time, and he plans to fix his vehicle and take a trip to the beach with his winnings.
In this case, he chose to buy a $5 ticket, winning 50% of the jackpot, which was $499,490 at the time.
After taxes, the Jefferson County resident received a check for $177,319, according to a news release from Lottery officials.
J & C Gas will receive a bonus of $2,497 for selling the winning ticket.
