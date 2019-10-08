LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday night after two West Buechel Police Department officers saw him holding his cellphone below a woman's skirt inside a local Target store.
Deveren Phoenix, 30, was seen inside the store off Bashford Manor Lane around 7 p.m. Monday getting "unusually close" to a woman from behind "while holding his phone below her skirt," the arrest report says.
Phoenix was caught in the act by two West Buechel officers, the arrest report says, and he was arrested on site. He told them he will "not do it again."
The arrest report goes on to say that Phoenix has reportedly committed other lewd acts, notably masturbation and voyeurism, in other stores in Indiana, security at Target said.
Phoenix is charged with video voyeurism.
