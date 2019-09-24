LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend to death outside his apartment in east Louisville last October has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In August a jury found Shilo Joseph guilty of manslaughter, burglary and being a persistent felon in the death of Antonio Starks at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Westport Road on Oct. 13, 2019. According to court documents, that's when Joseph stabbed Starks outside his apartment after kicking in the door.
On Monday Judge McKay Chauvin accepted the jury's recommendation of 20 years imprisonment.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.