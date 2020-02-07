LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was drunk when he hit and killed an Iraq war veteran nearly three years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
According to court documents, Monty Janes hit and killed 28-year-old Michael Tungate in May 2017. The six-year Iraq war veteran was hit on Bardstown Road near the Speedway gas station as as he was on his way home from work on his motorcycle. Tungate died about a month later.
Police say Janes' blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. He has been on home incarceration for the last two-and-a-half years, which will count towards his sentence.
Family members of the victim -- 28-year-old Michael Tungate -- were emotional at times during the sentencing hearing Friday morning, and disappointed with the sentence.
"Nobody stood up for him," said Tungate's mother, Ramona Pennington. "The time he spent for our country -- my son didn't have no problem doing for the country. But our country can't do for my son?"
Janes' attorney made a statement on his behalf, expressing remorse and regret to Tungate's family.
