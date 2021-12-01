LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for his involvement in an international child pornography case.
While posing as an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, Shaun Dickson, 26, talked to children online in 2017 and 2019, according to court documents.
During these conversations, Dickson sent images of child pornography to the children, including young girls in Greece and Australia.
Dickson also "successfully induced and coerced into creating images of sexually explicit conduct to send to him," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He is also accused of threatening to send photos of a young girl to her family and friends if she did not send him more pictures.
During a search warrant at his home in 2019, police found over 1,200 images and videos of child pornography.
“The outstanding effort of the investigators and prosecutors assigned to the case ended the activities of a sexual predator who exploited children internationally,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett.
The Kentucky Attorney General, the United States Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.
Dickson was sentenced Monday to 32 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
