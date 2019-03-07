LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A convicted sex offender from Louisville has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for arranging to have sex with someone he thought was a minor.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the western district of Kentucky, 29-year-old Torey Phillip Cranston pleaded guilty last November to attempting to entice a minor and being a registered sex offender committing a felony offense.
In August 2016, prosecutors say Cranston responded to a Craigslist ad and began talking with an investigator posing as a minor. He was arrested several days later when he showed up for a meeting.
Police say they found sex-related items and marijuana in his car.
Cranston was previously convicted in 2010 of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.
