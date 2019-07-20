LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who murdered his roommate will spend the next 25 years behind bars.
Christopher Lutin, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for the October 2017 murder of 17-year-old Bryan Quintero.
Lutin shot Quintero multiple times in the home they shared in the 5800 block of New Cut Road, near Candlelight Lane. Detectives said he then went to a nearby gas station and told police officers about the shooting.
Lutin was convicted of Quintero's murder in June.
Related stories:
- Louisville man accused of killing roommate appears in court
- LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived with victim
- 17-year-old shot and killed on New Cut Road identified
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.