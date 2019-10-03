LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joshua Smith knows what it's like to be shot.
It's not theoretical for him. He's lived it. He's felt it. And his description of the experience can send chills down your spine.
"It's like somebody has a lighter on the inside of your body, and they won't let it go out, and they're just holding," he said. "It burns. It really burns."
It happened Sept. 11 as someone fired at Smith from the corner of Woodland Avenue and Cypress Street.
"I don't know if it was in a car or he was on foot," he said. "I never saw where the bullets were coming from. I just know I was getting shot at. I was hearing bullets go by me. I was hearing glass shatter. I was hearing bullets hit my car."
Fourteen bullets hit his car. One hit his body.
"I reached, and I felt it, and I seen the blood," he said. "And I'm like, 'Damn! I'm hit!'"
As a result of that shooting, Smith suffered a ruptured colon and a shattered hip bone, injuries that will cause him a lifetime of pain.
"I had 17 staples in my stomach, a colostomy bag, and they had to reroute my intestines," he said.
Weeks spent in the hospital gave Smith lots of time to think about what he calls the "misconception" among some young people who believe gun wounds are a badge of honor, raising credibility on the street.
"It's not just a instrument that comes along with being in the streets or being in the life," he said.
Smith said it is a delusion that is repeatedly promulgated to young people through popular culture and media.
"You get it in music videos, you get it on TV, you get it in movies," he said. "Famous people that's been shot, and they talk about it or how they overcame this, and then they are looked at as cool, because they got shot and lived."
But Smith said he has a message of his own, and it runs completely contradictory to the idea that a bullet wound is something to be proud of.
"This [EXPLETIVE] ain't cool!" he said. "Being shot is not cool. Being in this position isn't cool. Being a survivor is not cool. Being a victim isn't cool. Overcoming this isn't cool. You should never want to go through this."
It's a perspective many may not understand or hear about. Smith hopes to share his story with young people in Louisville by speaking at area churches and in schools. At least one school in JCPS already showed interest.
Non-fatal shootings continue to rise it the city, according to figures WDRB News obtained Thursday from Louisville Metro Police Department.
There have been 214 non-fatal shootings in Louisville so far this year, nine more than the same time last year. On Monday alone, there were three non-fatal shootings in Louisville.
Even as Smith suffers the consequences, his shooter continues to roam free. Police said there have been no arrests, and they have no leads in the case.
For his part, Smith believes he was the victim of mistaken identity. And he said he doesn't mind not knowing the identity of the shooter, that way there's no ripple effect, no revenge and no more shots fired.
"Guns kill," he said flatly. "Guns hurt, and guns change lives."
