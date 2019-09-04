LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with cruelty to animals after police say they believe he was training dogs to fight.
According to an arrest report, the investigation began when 46-year-old William Washburn posted online images and videos of dogs he had been training. The posts were made over a period of months, according to police.
One of the pictures, posted on Aug. 29, showed a dog on a treadmill accompanied by the caption, "1xw." Police say the caption indicated that the dog was a "one time winner" of a dogfight.
Dog fighters "are known to use that lingo when referring to a fight," the arrest report states.
In a separate post, Washburn allegedly stated that a dog had "won in 42."
"This indicates the fight was won in 42 minutes," the arrest report states.
After reviewing the online posts, police searched Washburn's home on Peaslee Road, in a subdivision east of the interchange between Cane Run Road and I-264.
Inside, they allegedly found "multiple items indicative of dog fighting paraphernalia."
Police say they also found a brown "pit bull like dog" on a chain.
"The dog had a few scars on his face and was living on a two-foot chain," police stated.
Washburn admitted to training dogs his whole life, but denied it was for the purpose of dog fighting, the arrest report states.
Washburn was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to animals. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
