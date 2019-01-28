Herbert Lee in court

Herbert Lee remains behind bars at Metro Corrections after a judge denied a request for his bond to be lowered from $100,000 cash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who has already been convicted of crashing a stolen car and killing four teens was arrested again over the weekend for robbery.

Police say 26-year-old Herbert Lee robbed a 15-year-old boy who was trying to buy a car from him.

Lee is charged with robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say he posted a car for sale on Facebook and met up with the victim.

Lee and two other men allegedly put a gun to the teen's head and demanded the $7,000 in cash the teen had for the car.

An arrest report says Lee put the teen in a chokehold and threw him down before taking off with the cash and the car.

In 2008, at age 16, Lee was fleeing from police when he crashed a stolen car, killing four teenagers who had been told to ride home with him after a youth event.

In 2014, Lee pleaded guilty to leading police on another chase in another stolen car.

