LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who has already been convicted of crashing a stolen car and killing four teens was arrested again over the weekend for robbery.
Police say 26-year-old Herbert Lee robbed a 15-year-old boy who was trying to buy a car from him.
Lee is charged with robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Police say he posted a car for sale on Facebook and met up with the victim.
Lee and two other men allegedly put a gun to the teen's head and demanded the $7,000 in cash the teen had for the car.
An arrest report says Lee put the teen in a chokehold and threw him down before taking off with the cash and the car.
In 2008, at age 16, Lee was fleeing from police when he crashed a stolen car, killing four teenagers who had been told to ride home with him after a youth event.
In 2014, Lee pleaded guilty to leading police on another chase in another stolen car.
