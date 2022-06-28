LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who died trying to save a woman from the Ohio River received a prestigious honor for his heroism.
Adam Layman Thomas, 34, was posthumously awarded with The Carnegie Medal. The award is given to people who enter extreme danger while attempting to save the lives of others.
In January, Thomas tried to save a woman who jumped into the Ohio River. He then went in after her and was eventually swept away before he was able to reach the woman.
Thomas drowned and his body was recovered several months later. The Carnegie Medal is North America's highest civilian honor for heroism.
