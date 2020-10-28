LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Alabama man who has donated his time by helping mow lawns is worried he may be deported after hitting a snag in his citizenship.
Rodney Smith Jr. spends most of his time mowing yards for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.
WDRB News caught up with him a few times when he made stops in Louisville, all part of a program called the 50-Yard Challenge. He goes state to state, encouraging kids to mow yards to help those who need it the most.
Smith is from Bermuda, and his recent application for a green card was rejected by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“One of the things was they don't believe the work was original, or they didn't receive enough documents," Smith said from his home in Huntsville, Alabama. "We went plenty of documents."
His mission has been shared thousands of times on social media, documenting each step he takes and each lawn he mows.
“It's not to the stage of deportation yet, because I get a chance to appeal their decision," Smith said. "And if that doesn't work, I get the chance to take it to the federal court."
Smith now has immigration lawyers who are working on his case Pro bono to see that he gets the chance to stay in the U.S. and eventually achieve his ultimate dream.
“My goal is to get my green card," he said. "Then after getting my green card, after five years, you can apply for citizenship. That is my goal — to eventually become a United States citizen. I am trying to remain positive and continue doing what I am doing, and that's out there mowing lawns every day.”
Smith said he needs to have his appeal filed by Nov. 7.
It could take at least three months for a decision.
“If I do get deported, I know that the kids in the program can and will carry on the mission," Smith said. "It may have started with me, but it will not end with me."
