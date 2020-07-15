LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kenneth Bearden knows pain all too well.
The south Louisville native started using drugs at age 11. That summer, he overdosed seven times. He has overdosed more than 30 times in his life.
"My life was complete insanity," he said.
Bearden would drop out of high school, find himself institutionalized time after time and back to square one. He turned to drugs so many times that he felt the only way out was to take his own life -- by taking too many drugs.
"I shot up a whole gram of heroin and 10 Xanax bars and tried to take my own life," he said.
Miraculously, Bearden survived. And that's when things clicked.
"It took me being completely and utterly defeated to throw my hands up and say, 'I'm done,'" he said.
Bearden began his road to recovery six years ago, and he's been sober ever since. It's led him to gaining full custody of his now 9-year-old son, Bryce, and taking on an exciting career path helping other addicts.
Bearden serves as Louisville's community liaison for Addiction Recovery Care, and he fast-tracks the process to get addicts the help they need.
"Our painful past is our greatest asset," he said, reciting his favorite quote. "With it, we have the powers to avert others from death and misery."
It's his powerful story that led Bearden to the White House on Monday. He was asked to sit in on a round-table discussion with President Donald Trump to share his recovery story and shed a positive light on the police officers who he said saved his life after many of his overdoses.
Emotional, Bearden was able to share his story to Trump, who was impressed at his accomplishments in the six years of recovery.
"I'm living my purpose and my passion," Bearden told Trump on Monday.
The purpose is something Bearden seeks to pursue everyday, he said. He wants to help other people escape the pain he experienced.
"By me going and representing those who are in recovery, I hope that what was accomplished was inspiration, was hope," he said.
His hope is that his presence in the White House, in front of the president, will serve as that inspiration and hope addicts need to get help.
"My hope is that my story may inspire them, and there is a way out," Bearden said.
For those seeking help with addiction, Addiction Recovery Care offers help. Visit them online by clicking here or by calling (888) 351-1761.
