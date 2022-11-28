LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man got quite a bargain on Black Friday when he decided to invest in a lottery ticket for the state's new Kentucky 5 drawing.
The man, who didn't want to be identified, became the game's first jackpot winner, scoring $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot.
The man bought the winning ticket at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.
"I wasn't aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it," he said. "I didn't know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick."
He said the store clerk then told him: "Look, you won $60,000. I normally get excited, but this time I was just calm."
After taxes, he received $42,600. He said he plans to pay off bills and get his car fixed. Kaders Market will receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. The jackpot starts at $40,000 and if not won, rolls until there is a winner. The jackpot resets to $40,000 after each win. Players select five numbers between 1 and 39. To win the game's jackpot, players must match all five numbers to the five numbers drawn by the lottery.
In addition to the jackpot, the game has two other ways to win. Players can match three numbers to win $5 or match four numbers to win $250.
Drawings take place every night at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. eastern.
Lottery officials say another Louisville resident struck it rich Friday on Cash Ball, matching the first four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. The winner purchased the ticket online for Friday night’s drawing at www.kylottery.com.
The Cash Ball 225 winning numbers drawn are 10 – 12 – 34 – 35 and the Cash Ball was 5.
The winner has not yet claimed the prize, but has 180 days from Friday night's drawing to claim it at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
