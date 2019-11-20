LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Marine who was killed in World War II and for decades was buried near Japan is finally coming home.
Pfc. John R. Bayens was killed Nov. 22, 1943, during a battle with Japanese forces on Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean.
The 20-year-old was buried in a cemetery on the island, which is about halfway between Hawaii and Australia, and a few years later his remains were declared "non-recoverable."
But in 2014, a nonprofit called History Flight Inc. helped find the cemetery, and Bayens' remains were later identified.
He will head home to Louisville to be buried on Dec. 16.
