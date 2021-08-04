LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is now home to a new maternity program.
Maunyeh Miller and her 3-week-old son Zhy’air are some of the first to stay with Zora's Cradle, a maternity home program.
"When my cousin referred me to this place I'm like 'Okay, thank God.' Like, I looked at that like a blessing," said Miller.
The nonprofit organization started providing housing to expectant and new moms this month, something executive director Shemika Whiteside has wanted to offer for years.
"I'm proud, but I'm also overwhelmed. I knew there was a need for it but there is a huge need for it. We get so many calls a day with women that still need housing," said Whiteside.
Right now, she says they have about 23 beds between their properties.
"We get about 37 calls a week," said Whiteside. "So we're not even touching the need."
Whiteside was inspired to start the nonprofit through her own experience when she graduated from University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work at six months pregnant without stable housing.
"I was just going house-to-house," said Whiteside. "I was employed, I had resources, but I didn't have the primary one I needed. But yeah, it was mortifying. I was like 'How did I end up in this situation and why isn't there something for me?'"
She eventually found a place to stay, but it was temporary maternity housing and didn't provide many additional resources.
While staying there, her child Zora had to be delivered early due to medical complications. She died two days later.
Now Zora's Cradle strives to provide the housing and services Whiteside didn't have access to when she was pregnant.
“Doula support, case management, behavior therapy, any other community-based resources," said Whiteside.
Zora's Cradle has partnered with Black Birth Justice, which provides doula care such as lactation support and childbirth classes.
"I'm so happy we're able to partner with them and give those women direct service," said Black Birth Justice Executive Director Meka Kpoh. "It's been really amazing, very heart warming just to see the humility in people. Just because you don't have a home doesn't mean you're a bad person or you don't have goals and dreams."
Women like Miller now get the services they need among a community of people who know exactly what they're going through.
"I don't feel alone in this," said Miller. "I want to be successful for my child. I'm doing everything for him."
The program will allow women to stay three to six months postpartum ensuring they can transition to other stable housing.
But those moms can still access the services Zora’s Cradle offers after leaving.
"We just want to make sure we have all these interventions put into place, make sure they can nurture their babies, and make sure they know that even once they exit our program we're still here to offer services so they can be the best that they can be," said Whiteside.
Whiteside hopes to see others in the community replicate this kind of program.
"The need is greater than people realize," said Whiteside.
Zora's Cradle will provide their additional services, like the parenting classes and doula services, to any expectant or new moms who have stable housing but are in need of those resources.
Zora's Cradle does accept monetary donations. The organization is also in need of beds, housewares, and diaper genies.
Learn more about all the services Zora's Cradle offers, and find a link to donate, click here.
