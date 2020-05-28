LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville begins the slow process of reopening, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he's launching a new initiative to get the city back on track.
Fischer says his new "Build Back Better Together" initiative is designed to return the city to its stature before the pandemic, and then continue to build from there.
On Thursday morning Mayor Fischer joined with co-chairs of the initiative and city leaders to discuss some strategies. They say building back an equitable economy is at the forefront. That means business owners should get the help needed to rebuild, regardless of the size of the business, as well as the business owner's race, gender or economic status.
Officials admit that the process of drawing new businesses and entrepreneurs to the city is pretty much at a standstill, though they say they're confident Louisville will be a huge contender when site selection starts. They point to the city's size and location as benefits to anyone wishing to set up a business.
"The underlying strengths in our economy will continue to make us an attractive location for folks I think will catapult us up on the list some," said Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, chief of Louisville Forward. "We've had a cost competitive business environment for a long time. We've always done well in that environment. We have a great location here in middle America and as Sarah mentioned earlier, we're less dense."
Fischer says getting the economy up and running again means more than just getting for-profit businesses back on their feet. He says nonprofits also play a huge role in the city's economy. As funding has significantly decreased during the pandemic, many nonprofits could be forced to close without federal dollars, leaving people jobless and without crucial services.
Fischer says one of the most important first steps during all of this is to get people off the unemployment list and back to work safely and quickly.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.