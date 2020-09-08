LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Government organization that responds to and addresses root causes of violence in Louisville is under new leadership.
Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday introduced Monique Williams as the new director of the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods. Joining Williams in the organization is Dr. Steven Kelsey, who will serve as its faith-based liaison.
Williams has spent the last six years leading the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center and will continue to do so. In a news release, Fischer said Williams not only has expertise in approaching violence prevention from a public health perspective, but she also has the leadership and management skills necessary to take OSHN to the next level."
"When we solely focus on individuals and their behaviors and how they navigate, we miss key insight into what could give us a more holistic picture into what is actually happening," said Williams, who is also working on her Ph.D. at U of L. "We get a clearer picture when we consider the connections between the individual and their health, their socioeconomic status, their education and violence."
Kelsey is a pastor and retired Louisville Metro Police officer. As the faith-based liaison, he will organize responses to shootings and homicides with faith advocates throughout the community.
"As an African-American male, as a pastor, as a retired police officer, I come with various levels of experience with this," he said.
In a news release, Metro Council President David James said, "We need messengers like Steven in our neighborhoods who can provide mentorship to our youth and partnerships with our faith-based communities."
Williams and Kelsey both began their new roles Tuesday.
