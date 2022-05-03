LOUISVILLE, Ky. (May 3, 2022) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has selected Dr. Jeff Howard to serve as the city's interim director and chief health strategist after Dr. Sarah Moyer announced she is accepting a position at Humana.
Moyer was named medical director for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness in 2015 and appointed as department director and the city’s chief health strategist in 2017, according to a news release from the city. She has been a familiar face during the pandemic as she and the mayor led weekly updates on the status of COVID cases in the city.
Moyer is credited with helping the health department achieve national accreditation and establish itself as an academic health department. She also played a huge role in stopping a hepatitis A outbreak, founded the state’s first syringe exchange program, and helped strengthen Louisville’s smoke-free ordinance.
"I’m incredibly excited for this new opportunity, but leaving is bittersweet," Moyer said in a written statement.
In July, Moyer will become the Chief Medical Officer for Humana’s Medicaid business in Kentucky, known as Humana Healthy Horizons.
Dr. Howard became Louisville's medical director in late 2021, and has served as a senior leader in the department. He was a White House Fellow in 2019, where he served as a health policy advisor to the Vice President of the United States. He has also served as the Commissioner for Public Health and Chief Medical Officer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
He and his wife have two children and live in Louisville.
"I look forward to this opportunity to serve my fellow Louisvillians," Howard said in a written statement. "The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the necessity of a strong public health system and the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness team has time and again demonstrated the ability to meet that need. I am grateful for their service and to be counted among them."
Howard's new position will take effect on on May 27, and Moyer will begin her new role with Humana on July 5. She will remain in an advisory role to the Mayor through the end of the fiscal year.
