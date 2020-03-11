LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — As America and the commonwealth of Kentucky continue to take precautions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave an update Wednesday on the state of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
That updated included some good news about Louisville's first positive case of the virus — a 69-year-old man who was being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
"The patient has improved and has been discharged from the hospital to finish his isolation at home," Fischer said during a news conference at Metro Hall. "That shows how, when we can all work together on these type of things and proper care is given here at Norton, in this case good developments can take place.”
No new cases of the virus were announced in Jefferson County on Wednesday, but Fischer mentioned some changes city organizations will be making in light of the outbreak.
Although visitation at Louisville Metro Corrections is being done through video conferences, the facility will now stagger the amount of visitors it allows at one time.
The city's annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday in the Highlands, has been postponed to a later date.
"There's an Irish saying: 'Don't iron a four-leaf clover; you might press your luck,' said John O'Dwyer, president of the Irish Society of Kentuckiana. "Well, as we're trying to take care of the community through this event, we didn't want to press our luck and hurt anybody or put anybody in peril. So we will look forward and try to set this up again in the future."
The status of two of the area’s biggest annual events – Thunder Over Louisville and The Kentucky Derby – are still up in the air. One option may be airing the events on TV without a crowd in attendance.
"No decision has been made around that," Fischer said, "but those are the kind of factors that we would be taking into consideration."
So far, no Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) events have been cancelled, but tourism is starting to feel the impact of COVID-19. Thirteen events scheduled in Louisville have been cancelled, and tourism officials said that equates to a $3 million economic impact.
Health officials still do not know if three travelers who stayed at the Omni hotel for an Episcopal conference from Feb.19-22 contracted the virus while in Louisville.
"Given the timing of the onset of their symptoms, it’s unlikely they were contagious while they were here in Louisville," Fischer said.
Sixty-four people have been tested for the virus as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Of those 64, 56 tested negative, and eight tested positive. One test came back inconclusive.
Aside from the one positive case in Jefferson County, five positive cases are located in Harrison County and the other two are in Fayette County.
Fischer plans on holding another COVID-19 update sometime Thursday.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear says all schools should prepare to close on short notice over COVID-19 concerns
- 3 coronavirus cases linked to Louisville Omni conference
- JCPS remains open, but preparations underway if coronavirus closure necessary
- Louisville patients urged to call doctor's offices, coronavirus hotline first
- Louisville's St. Patrick's Parade postponed to a later date due to coronavirus concerns
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.