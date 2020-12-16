LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special task force hopes to answer a big question: What will Louisville look like after the pandemic?
"We're trying to build — and we will build — an economy that works better for everybody," Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday during a Zoom conference looking forward to the city's 2021 priorities.
Fischer and the individuals he appointed to the Build Back Better, Together initiative are looking at seven specific areas of improvement, including the economy, education, health and safety and more.
Some preliminary ideas for 2021 the group has developed include steps to bolster business opportunities for minority residents, steps to hold Louisville Metro Police more effective and accountable and steps to revitalize the downtown area.
"First, it has to be safe. It has to actually be safe, and it has to have the perception of safe," said Mary Ellen Wiederwohl of Louisville Forward. "And so LMPD is stepping up patrols downtown. That's happening right away and that will continue to happen into the new year. It also has to be clean. And so pending before the Metro Council right now is an appropriation proposal for some enhanced cleaning activities from removing graffiti, other activities like that."
The Build Back Better, Together initiative will continue its work into the spring of 2021.
