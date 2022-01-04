LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow now has his own day in Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer proclaimed Dec. 18, 2021, as "Jack Harlow Day," according to a framed letter posted on the rapper's Instagram.
The letter reads in part, "For answering, once and for all, that what's poppin' is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big but doesn't forget the "home" in hometown."
As part of his "No Place Like Home" tour, Harlow recently performed five nights in a row at different venues in Louisville.
"The rapper's way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases, and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does," the proclamation reads.
The Grammy-nominated rapper teamed up with KFC in December to donate $250,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims.
Related Stories:
- What's Poppin'? Jack Harlow back home in Louisville for 5 nights of concerts
- Jack Harlow announces 5 consecutive nights of shows later this year in Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.