LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in an interview with WDRB, that the health department is looking into workplace complaints, including the recent influx of complaints from employees of UPS.
Mayor Fischer says the health department has visited UPS more than once, and urged citizens to continue to report non-compliance to Metro 311.
"Obviously we're talking to UPS as well, and they assure us that they are practicing social distancing whether its in the facility or on the buses, but if it's breaking down from to time we need to know that," Fischer said. "Businesses know they have to be responsibly social distancing otherwise their employees are going to get sick, so that's a super bad strategy for an employer that's not doing that."
He says part of the protocol of the health department includes following up on reported concerns. New concerns should be reported to Metro 311, and Fischer says its the entire community's responsibility to make those reports.
Mayor Fischer says everyone needs to think about the health of themselves and others because of how easily the virus is spread. He says, "We can not fool around with it."
Mayor Fischer addressed questions surrounding drive-thru testing in the city. Louisville currently does not have drive-thru testing sites as he says testing continues to be a problem. People are encouraged to go to the hospital if necessary, which allows for people to drive up. If you feel as though you have symptoms, you are encouraged to call your doctor first.
Mayor Fischer announced on Tuesday that drive-in church services are not allowed on Easter weekend. The decision was made to avoid large amounts of people traveling around the city on Easter Sunday.
"We are really calling on all of our ministers here, please do not have any type of drive-up service n Sunday," he continues, "You will be contributing to poor health and possible death of your flock and the community. I know it's hard but we have to try to do the best we can to get through this right now so that we can get to the other side and celebrate these traditions in the coming years."
As of right now, Mayor Fischer says he has no intention of closing public parks, as he notices that people are keeping safe distances at local parks. Some basketball courts and other sports facilities will remain closed for the time being, but he says people have responded well to social distancing recently. He also warns people against hosting any type of party or gathering in their homes with friends.
Fischer also says his wife, Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, has now tested negative for the coronavirus. She first tested positive after attending a fundraiser at the Speed Art museum in early March. He said she has now returned to work.
