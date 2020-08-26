LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer stopped by WDRB News on Wednesday to discuss Louisville Metro Police's response to a protest Tuesday by national social justice group Until Freedom, among other topics facing the city.
LMPD officers arrested more than 60 demonstrators who blocked Central Avenue near Cardinal Stadium as part of Until Freedom's "Good Trouble Tuesday" day of action. Prior to the arrests, hundreds of protesters marched through the city, from South Central Park to Churchill Downs, in an ongoing effort to call for justice for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three LMPD officers in March.
While speaking with WDRB News' Fallon Glick on Wednesday, Fischer praised both protesters and police officers for remaining peaceful.
"The protesters, you know, are out there to make their point about the Breonna Taylor case and about greater causes of justice and equity and race, which I fully support, in terms of racial equity for our country," Fischer said. "But the police did a nice job, and the protesters did, as well."
The mayor spoke in favor of running the 146th Kentucky Derby without fans on Sept. 5 despite calls from protesters to cancel the race.
"(Derby) needs to continue, and it also needs to be an avenue for people to talk about justice — there's no question about that," he said.
Fischer also said the city is preparing for when Attorney General Daniel Cameron releases his decision in the Breonna Taylor case. This is what he had to say about bringing in additional law enforcement to the city:
Q: Will you call KSP in?
A: "We will be working with regional partners and state partners."
Q: What about the National Guard?
A "It depends on the circumstances, but they will be alerted as need be."
Q: "If the decision were tomorrow would you want them all to be there?"
A: "We need to have everything we can to maximize security and safety for all our citizens."
Watch the full one-on-one interview with Fischer below:
